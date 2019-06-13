ROSEBURG — Azel Bumpus had a three-run home run as part of a five-run second inning to help lift Corvallis Gerding Builders to a 5-4 American Legion baseball win over Salem Withnell at the Roseburg tournament on Thursday night.
Cooper Hartsell and Franklin Leonard both had two hits in the win.
Ryan Hall went 6⅔ innings to pick up the win with Walker Riney getting the last out for the save.
The Maketmen picked up a 6-5 win in 10 innings at the Eugene Challengers on Wednesday night.
Caleb Beach had three hits, including a solo home run, and Hartsell had two hits and one RBI in the win.
Michael Slater and Leonard also had two hits each for the Markemen, who take on the Challengers at 5 p.m. Friday in the tournament.