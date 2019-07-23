The bats went quiet at the wrong time for the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen as they saw their season come to an end on Tuesday.
Corvallis lost two consecutive super regional games to the Medford Mustangs at Taylor Field and fell one game short of a trip to the Oregon American Legion state tournament. After falling 9-4 to start the day, the Marketmen lost 8-0 in the night cap in a win-or-go-home scenario.
“We probably weren’t at our best,” Corvallis coach Evan Hilberg said. And (Medford) competed well. Hats off to them, for sure. They pitched really well today; both their guys threw well and they swung the bats like crazy. They were hitting everything we threw at them. … As a team, obviously we wanted to be playing in K-Falls next weekend. But it wasn't in the cards for us today.”
Tuesday’s pair of losses came just one day after Corvallis had topped the Mustangs, 3-0, in the super regional opener, setting up a convenient scenario for Tuesday. A win in either game would have secured a trip to state.
But they were matched up with a Medford program that has won the last five Oregon state titles. The Mustangs struggled to a 10-10 league record during the regular season, but began to shape into form of late. On Tuesday, they jumped all over the Corvallis pitchers in both games.
“They’ve got good veterans on that team — they’re good baseball players,” Medford head coach Nate Mayben said. “At the plate they put the ball in play. They’re a tough team. What happened today is definitely not an indication of what type of team they are. They’re a good, quality team. It was just one of those days when we were hot and they weren’t.”
Medford racked up six runs in the first three innings of the opener and needed just three hits to do so as they took advantage of a series of Marketmen walks and errors. Corvallis got a boost in the second inning when Caleb Beach doubled to plate Franklin Leonard, but Medford’s offense never slowed down.
The Mustangs tacked on an insurance run in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth to put the game out of reach.
In the series finale, the Marketmen were ambushed once again by the top of the Medford batting orders. Ryan Sandoval cracked an RBI double to open the scoring for the Mustangs in the top of the first, and Zac Ankeny followed two batters later with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.
By the fourth inning, the Mustangs had pushed that lead to 5-0. If there was any hope of a Corvallis comeback, that was thwarted in the sixth when Bennett Thompson drilled a two-run double to effectively put the game out of reach.
Eight different Medford players got a hit in the finale, and Bennett Smith, the lone player who went hitless, contributed with a suicide squeeze bunt that scored a run. Medford starter Skyler Gaudern tossed a complete game on just 81 pitches.
“Coming out in the first game, I felt like we were a tad slow and we dropped it,” Corvallis outfielder Ben Leid said. “Then in the second game, they were on us from the beginning. It felt a little weird because we fully expected to be in Klamath Falls later this week. Now we’re going to be at home. But credit to Medford, they’re well-coached and a good team.”
Throughout the super regional, Beach went 8 for 11 out of the leadoff spot for the Marketmen. Leid went 3 for 3 with a double in the series finale.
Corvallis finishes the season with a 28-14 record.