Time and time again this season, the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen have gotten contributions from all over the lineup. That was the case once again Monday and now Corvallis is one win away from the state tournament.
Batting in the No. 8 spot, Ryan Hall cracked a two-run double for the go-ahead hit as the Marketmen topped the Medford Mustangs, 3-0, at Taylor Field in the first game of a super regional. Grant Carley tossed a complete game shutout for Corvallis, which will have a chance to secure a trip to state on Tuesday.
“It’s awesome — that’s what we play for is postseason ball and having a chance to extend your season,” Corvallis coach Evan Hilberg said. “Huge hit by Ryan and Grant threw well. Good defense. All the things you want in the formula to win a baseball game.”
The Marketmen were motivated to face a Medford squad that has won the last five Oregon state tournaments. Corvallis’s players know that even though Medford (10-10 in Area 4 play) has looked more vulnerable than in recent seasons, the Mustangs still present a tough challenge.
“This is huge for us,” Hall said. “We were all fired up — I mean, we want these guys. Everytime we play Medford they’re tough competitors and we wanna get after it.”
For the better part of four innings, it looked as though the Marketmen had no answer for Medford starter Bennett Thompson.
Thompson, who just finished his sophomore season at South Medford High School, mowed down Corvallis the first time through the lineup. The right-hander relentlessly pounded inside fastballs and mixed in a sharp breaking ball as he struck out five of the first nine batters he faced.
Thompson worked efficiently, wasting little time between pitches before going through a quick windup. Corvallis’s batters did what they could to break the pitchers rhythm and get him out of sync.
“He was moving quick,” Hall said. “So our thing was we weren’t going to step into the box until we were ready to hit.”
In the fourth inning that patient approach paid off. With two outs, Hall cracked a two-run double to right field to plate Ben Leid and Walker Riney and give Corvallis a 2-0 lead.
“You’re just trying to hit the ball and do a job,” Hall said. “All season, our team has done a good job of everybody stepping up and hitting. I just tried to not think and just hit.”
Franklin Leonard followed with a high pop up to shallow left, but Medford shortstop Zac Ankeny and left fielder Brady Buchanan miscommunicated on the play and the ball dropped, allowing Hall to score and Leonard to reach second on a heads-up piece of base running.
The insurance run wasn’t necessary, though, as Carley kept the Medford bats quiet all evening. He did not record his first strikeout until the fourth inning, but finished the game with four while allowing just one walk over six innings.
Carley worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth, and bounced back from a one-out double by Dylan Marsh in the sixth to keep the Mustangs off the board during both potential rallies.
“It’s so fun,” Carley said of pitching through high-pressure situations. “This is a fun time of year. The whole season you play all these games and you look forward to this; when your season is riding on one game. You go out there and you trust the players on your team. This is what you live for.”
Caleb Beach finished the game 4 for 4 with a double for Corvallis and Johnson went 2 for 4 while racking up eight strikeouts on the mound for Medford.
The Marketmen will host Medford again at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. If they win that game, they will advance to this weekend's state tournament in Klamath Falls. If they lose, a third game will be played directly after with the winner advancing to state.