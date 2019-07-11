The Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen swept two games against the Post 20 Dirtbags at Taylor Field.
The Marketmen (22-12) won the first game 4-3 and took a 3-2 win in the second.
Caleb Beach was 2 for 3 with a triple and knocked in three runs in the first game, which was a completion of Tuesday's game suspended by rain.
The Marketmen scored in the bottom of the seventh to take the win.
Ryan Hall and Cooper Hartsell both doubled and Noah Greenblatt went the distance on the mound in the second game.
The teams meet again on Friday at Western Oregon University.