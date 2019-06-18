STAYTON — One day after salvaging a split against the Keizer Crushers at Taylor Field, the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen rolled to a doubleheader road sweep against Keizer.
The Marketmen won the first game 13-4 and took the second 15-0.
Azel Bumpus had two hits with a home run and Taylor Holder also homered and had three RBIs in the first game.
Grant Carley was 3 for 4 with a double and Ben Leid was 3 for 5.
The Marketmen had 16 hits in the second game and five players had two hits each.
Connor Spevacek had a home run, Franklin Leonard had two doubles and Caleb Beach, Brooks Stearns and Grant Carley all doubled.
The Marketmen take on the Corvallis Knights Friday at Goss Stadium.