American Legion baseball: Marketmen sweep Dirtbags

The Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen scored three times in the sixth inning to rally for an 8-7 win over the Dallas Post 20 Dirtbags in the second game of an American Legion baseball Area 3 doubleheader on Sunday.

The Marketmen also won the opener, topping the Dirtbags 7-5.

Corvallis has now won six straight overall and five in a row in league play to improve to 14-12 overall and 6-3 in Area 3 play.

The Marketmen jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the nightcap but trailed 6-5 going to the sixth. Corvallis managed just four hits and Garrett Holpuch went 6⅔ innings with Adam Hernandez getting the final out to preserve the win.

In the opener, Luke Killinger and Tyler Seiber both drove in two runs as Corvallis rallied from an early 3-0 deficit with three runs in the third and three more in the fourth. Justin Misfeldt and Cameron Ordway both had two hits in the win.

