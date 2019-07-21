After a summer of grinding through nearly non-stop games, the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen will play with their season on the line this week.
Corvallis will host the Medford Mustangs in American Legion baseball super regional play, with the best two-of-three playoff beginning Monday at 5 p.m. at Taylor Field. The second game will be played Tuesday at 1 p.m., and should a third game be required, it will begin directly after the second game.
“This is really what we play the whole season for,” Corvallis coach Evan Hilberg said. “It gives us a chance at postseason play, and being the host is always a benefit. Not just because we know our field pretty well, but it will be nice to not have to travel. But yeah, it’s what you prepare for all summer — a shot to get in the state tournament. We’ve got one, and everyone is 0-0 starting on Monday. That’s the fun part about it."
The Marketmen worked themselves into a favorable position during the regular season and finished third in the Area 3 standings with a 16-10 record — good for third in the league. But they will be up against a Medford squad that, while just 10-10 in Area 4 play, has captured the past five Oregon state championships.
The two teams have faced twice this season, with Corvallis winning both matchups.
“It’s been awhile now since we’ve played them — a few weeks,” Hilberg said. “A lot can change during that time in summer baseball. Just, record-wise, it looks like they’ve been playing well and winning games. They have a strong tradition and history of winning, so I think we’ll certainly have to play our best baseball in order to get through that."
The Marketmen played in a three-game tournament at Newport over the weekend, so Hilberg wasn’t positive who his starting pitcher would be for the super regional opener. But he said that Ryan Hall would likely start one of the games.
“We’ve got a number of guys who have been pitching well," he said. "… But we’ve got to take it one game at a time — get through the first one and see what we have left after that.”
The winner advances to the Oregon State tournament, held in Klamath Falls July 27-31.