Commentary: A world temporarily without sports

In a perfect world, I would be in one of four cities this weekend — Greenville (South Carolina), Fort Wayne (Indiana), Dallas or Portland.
Those are the four cities that were scheduled to host the NCAA women’s basketball regionals this season.
In that perfect world, Oregon State would have been at one of those locations. If not, I would more than likely have been in Portland covering Oregon and the Ducks’ quest to return to the Final Four.
And if it was anything like the regular season, the tournament was shaping up to be quite a rush with who knows how many shocking results.
Depending on matchups, I wouldn’t have been surprised to see six Pac-12 teams advance to the Sweet 16. Out of those teams, regardless of the matchups, I would have been stunned if Oregon didn’t make the Final Four. In fact, the Ducks would have been my choice to cut the nets down in New Orleans.
I sure wish we could have seen a South Carolina-Oregon title game!
But we are in anything but a perfect world. Instead, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, I have hardly been out of my house in the past two-plus weeks, staying home with my daughter while school is canceled, and working from home.
There is no tournament, there are no games of any sort, and there is no real timetable for when they might return.
We are left with a lot of uncertainty in just about everything in our lives.
I know the importance sports has played in many of your lives, and I will admit, it was a bit strange not having live sports on TV to watch.
But while I certainly miss covering the Beavers, I have found it somewhat refreshing to not have sports there to distract me from being more present at home.
It’s not that sports consumed my life — I often chose to spend time with my family instead of watching one of my teams play — but I always found myself checking Twitter, ESPN or some other app to see how said team was doing.
So in reality I wasn't all that present with the family.
Now there is nothing — OK nothing is probably not the best word here — to distract me and I find the time together to be more meaningful.
Hopefully you can discover this positive byproduct of a life — temporarily — without games to watch or teams to follow.
It has also been strange being the sports editor in a time of no sports. What do we put in the sports section? Should we even have a sports section?
So far we have had at least one page of sports each day, and sometimes more. We are working on feature stories on athletes about their prep and college exploits over the years, and/or how they are dealing with the unknowns.
We are always looking for stories you might find interesting so don’t hesitate to reach out to mvsports@lee.net with any and all suggestions.
Some of us on the sports staff have been helping out the news team to cover stories, work on pages and provide moral support — those folks have been busting out good stories and working long hours to keep you up to date as much as possible in this ever-changing situation.
By far the hardest thing from a work standpoint for me so far was listening to Oregon State standout women's basketball player Mikayla Pivec talk about the sudden end of her college career and how much it hurts to not be able to put on the Beavers uniform again.
It wasn’t the first time she had shed tears this season.
Many other athletes who have seen their worlds come crashing down thanks to this pandemic have been in the same boat.
Sports matter, obviously.
But right now, it's time to take a back seat.
Stay safe and hopefully we can rejoice soon with the return of sports, which will likely signify a victory over COVID-19.
Sports editor Steve Gress can be reached at steve.gress@lee.net.
