Commentary: A world temporarily without sports

We are left with a lot of uncertainty in just about everything in our lives.

I know the importance sports has played in many of your lives, and I will admit, it was a bit strange not having live sports on TV to watch.

But while I certainly miss covering the Beavers, I have found it somewhat refreshing to not have sports there to distract me from being more present at home.

It’s not that sports consumed my life — I often chose to spend time with my family instead of watching one of my teams play — but I always found myself checking Twitter, ESPN or some other app to see how said team was doing.

So in reality I wasn't all that present with the family.

Now there is nothing — OK nothing is probably not the best word here — to distract me and I find the time together to be more meaningful.

Hopefully you can discover this positive byproduct of a life — temporarily — without games to watch or teams to follow.

It has also been strange being the sports editor in a time of no sports. What do we put in the sports section? Should we even have a sports section?