Talanoa Hufanga declares for NFL Draft

Former Crescent Valley High star Talanoa Hufanga is headed to the NFL.

The USC All-American safety announced on social media Wednesday that he will forgo his senior year of college and has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“It is truly an honor to wear the Cardinal and Gold and have an opportunity to earn a degree from one of the most prestigious universities in the nation,” Hufanga wrote in a Twitter post. “Over the past three years, I have gotten to connect and grow with so many amazing individuals in the USC and Los Angeles communities and for that I am forever grateful.

“After much thought and discussion, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. My experiences over the last three years have been some of the greatest of my life and I will cherish them forever. These unforgettable moments couldn't have been made possible without the support of so many special individuals.”