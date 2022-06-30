 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Linn-Benton's Peterson wins coaching award

Linn-Benton Community College's Andy Peterson has been named the coach of the year by the American Baseball Coaches Association. Peterson led the Roadrunners to the Northwest Athletic Conference championship this season. Linn-Benton finished the season with a record of 37-12.

The American Baseball Coaches Association, in cooperation with ATEC Sports, honors coaches at every level from high school through NCAA Division I. Peterson received the honor for the Pacific Association Division. The awards will be presented at the 2023 ABCA Convention in Nashville on Jan. 6. 

