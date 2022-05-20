Linn-Benton to honor its first hall of fame class

Debbie Herrold has been part of the sports community at Linn-Benton Community College since she arrived on campus in 1979.

She was a standout athlete in three sports — basketball, track and field, and cross-country — and has served as a coach in all three sports at Linn-Benton, including two separate terms as the head women’s basketball coach. Herrold also served as an instructor at the campus for many years.

But she was still surprised to learn that she was going to be a member of the first class inducted into the new Linn-Benton Community College Athletics Hall of Fame. That ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday outside the gymnasium on the Albany campus.

“When you look at who is in this inaugural class it amazes me that they think that I belong in this inaugural class with these coaches and these athletes that are in this class. I’m a little bit overwhelmed, to be honest, that I’m a part of this group. But yet very, very honored, too,” Herrold said.

The opening of the school’s hall of fame was originally planned for last fall and was tied to the 50th anniversary of athletics at Linn-Benton. The baseball, men’s basketball and men’s golf programs were launched in 1970-71. Because of the pandemic, the ceremony was delayed until this spring.

Mark Majeski, the athletic director at Linn-Benton, said the idea was partly driven by this anniversary, but that played a small part. When he became the athletic director he learned that there are many former Linn-Benton athletes and coaches, including Herrold, who have been inducted to the Northwest Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame, but they were not recognized on their home campus.

“We don’t have an athletic hall of fame here, and I couldn’t believe that. We’ve got such a great and rich athletics tradition and history, we need to have a hall of fame. We’ve got about three dozen people in the NWAC Hall of Fame, we need to have our own,” Majeski said.

There were initially no women’s sports at Linn-Benton. That changed, however, after the passage of Title IX in 1972. Herrold, then known as Debbie Prince, was among the early female athletes who took advantage of this new opportunity.

Herrold said the change has been remarkable during her lifetime.

“As I was coaching at Linn-Benton … and working with the young women coming up. I was able to express to them, don’t put limitations on yourself, you’ve got a lot of opportunities out there. So if you’ve got a dream you need to go for it, whereas back in my day, way early on in Title IX, you could dream, but it was harder to maybe accomplish those dreams, less opportunity,” Herrold said.

Now she sees a sports landscape in which women’s programs can thrive in a way she might not have imagined.

“What they’ve been able to accomplish in my lifetime is amazing to see. I go to OSU women’s games and I love the following they get, the crowd they can draw and the support they get from the school as well as the community. I just sit there and it makes me feel so good for them that they can do that,” Herrold said.

Four coaches and administrators are part of this founding class. They are:

Dave Bakley (posthumously).

Arlene Crosman.

Vernon “Butch” Kimpton.

Dick McClain.

The seven athlete inductees are:

Terry Cornutt.

Jim Davidson (posthumously).

Donna (Southwick, Alarcon Elizondo) Karling.

Jean (Siefer) Melson.

Carol Menken-Schaudt.

Paul Poetsch.

Debbie (Herrold) Prince.

The Linn-Benton Community College Athletics Hall of Fame will be located in the lobby of the gymnasium. There will be a section with photographs and information about this year’s class of inductees. There will also be a large touch-screen that presents all of that information and much more.

Each year, as a new class is inducted, that class will be represented in the physical display while all of the members of the hall will be included in the virtual presentation. That same presentation will also be viewable through a link on the Linn-Benton website.

Majeski said this type of system is becoming increasingly common as a way to provide a home for a growing hall of fame in a limited space.

“We can add as many photos as we want and information. It’s a pretty cool system,” Majeski said.

