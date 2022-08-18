Linn-Benton CC announces second Hall of Fame class

Eight individuals and two teams will comprise the second class to be inducted into the Linn-Benton Community College Athletics Hall of Fame. They will be honored during a ceremony Saturday, Sept. 17, on the Albany campus.

The individuals to be honored are:

Dennis Balmer, baseball, 1974-76.

Tim Bright, track and field, 1978-80.

Dave Dangler, baseball and women's basketball coach, 1976-83.

Bob DeKoning, basketball and golf, 1970-72.

Greg Hawk, baseball coach, 1983-2013.

Dave Johnson, track and field, 1983.

Linda McLellan, volleyball, basketball, track and field, 1976-78.

Ritch Price, baseball, 1975-76.

In addition, the ceremony will recognize two teams. The 1971 baseball team will be honored for winning the Southern Division Oregon Community College Athletic Association (OCCAA) League title during the program's first season. That team was coached by Dick McClain.

The 1980-81 women's basketball team will be recognized for winning the Oregon Community College Athletic Association championship. Coached by Dangler, the team finished the season with a record of 28-2.