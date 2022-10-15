LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners chase second straight title

There has been no post championship letdown for the Linn-Benton Community College volleyball team.

Last year’s team capped a dominant season by winning the first Northwest Athletic Conference title in the program’s history. The Roadrunners went 32-2 and were 16-0 in league play.

This year’s squad is on a similar pace under longtime head coach Jayme Frazier. Linn-Benton won its first 15 matches of the season before dropping a match at Columbia Basin in mid-September. The Roadrunners haven’t lost since. A sweep at Clackamas on Friday night improved their record to 22-1, 9-0 in NWAC play.

The Roadrunners, who have held the top spot in the NWAC coaches poll all season, graduated four key players from last year’s title team, including middle blocker Alexis Chapman of West Albany High. The team brought in six freshmen and they have solidified the team’s depth behind the battle-hardened returning core.

“What makes this group special is that they love to play and they love to play with each other. And then we added some freshmen. And so the freshman, I feel they’ve gotten right in there and added to it. Whether it was athleticism, skill, the culture, that’s a big piece,” Frazier said.

The Roadrunners do not boast exceptional height. At 6-foot-1, freshman middle blocker Kiki Webb of Hillsboro is the tallest player on the team. The squad makes up for that with athleticism and ball control.

“We play taller than we are. Across the board, I probably have five players who are jumping higher than my teams in the past,” Frazier said.

Sophomore outside hitter Taya Manibusan of South Albany is the team’s leading hitter with 186 kills despite being 5-foot-7. Frazier said Manibusan started taking on a bigger role late in her freshman year. That ultimately led to her being named the Most Outstanding Player at the 2021 NWAC tournament.

The team’s other leading attackers are Kennedy Kantola, a 5-foot-8 outside hitter from Central High who has 156 kills, and Shalyn Gray, a 5-foot-8 outside hitter from South Umpqua High in Myrtle Creek, who has 150 kills. Gray was named the NWAC South Region player of the year last year and because of the pandemic she is now in her third year in the program.

“We all have great chemistry. We’re family, like sisters,” Gray said. “That was my first win ever and that was the first one for LB history and it’s kind of cool that we were all together and making history together.”

Middle blocker Shelby Nichol shares the team lead in blocks (23) and has 131 kills, along with the best hitting percentage on the team. Nichol is one of three players on the roster from Sweet Home High, along with setter Savannah Hutchins and libero Graci Zanona.

Hutchins said having high school teammates on the team definitely helped with her transition to college volleyball.

“I live with one of my teammates. I think I met her when I was in third grade,” Hutchins said of Zanona. “We’ve all played volleyball together since we were 9.”

The roster also includes Zaley Bennett, a setter from South Albany; West Albany middle blocker Grace Boeder and outside hitter Brooke Rogers; and Crescent Valley outside hitter Eva Buford.

Freshman Olivia Hisaw, a middle blocker from Tenino, Washington, is the only player from outside of Oregon on the roster. Frazier said out-of-state tuition makes it tough to recruit top players from other states, but that isn’t a requirement to build a top-notch program.

“If we can get the best of the best here, isn’t that what Linn-Benton wants and Albany wants?” Frazier said.

After this weekend, the Roadrunners will have six regular-season matches left on the schedule. The team is on track to then host a regional playoff. The goal is to win Linn-Benton’s second NWAC volleyball title.

“Two in a row would be pretty amazing,” Hutchins said. “We need to still keep ourselves in check and go out and compete as well as we can every game, no matter the team.”

Hutchins has hopes of continuing her volleyball career at a four-year school. She is majoring in exercise and sports science with the goal of becoming a physical or occupational therapist.

For Gray, this season will be the conclusion of her competitive career. She will transfer to Oregon State next year to complete her degree in civil engineering. Before she leaves the court, however, the goal is to add another trophy to Linn-Benton’s collection.

“We want another one but we also know that we have to work hard to get it and we have a target on our back so it’s going to take a lot for us to get it,” Gray said.