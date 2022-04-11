LBCC men's basketball: Zimmermann hired to coach Roadrunners

Former West Albany High coach Todd Zimmermann has been named the new men’s basketball coach at Linn-Benton Community College.

Zimmermann previously served as an assistant at Linn-Benton under head coach Everett Hartman and was a finalist for the head coaching position three years ago.

Mark Majeski, the director of athletics at Linn-Benton, said the school went through a full recruiting process for the position and identified four finalists. He believes Zimmermann is the right fit for the Roadrunners.

“Especially now, given where our program is at with some of the rebuilding we need to do both basketball-wise and in the community, he’s the ideal candidate,” Majeski said. “He’s well-liked, he’s well-respected in the community. Certainly can coach. He’s built programs, so he’s well-connected throughout the state with other high school and college coaches, so it was really a no-brainer this time around.”

Zimmermann started his teaching and coaching career at Pendleton High and served as the boys varsity coach at West Albany High from 2007 to 2015. The Bulldogs placed sixth at the 5A state tournament in 2013 and third in 2014.

Zimmermann then served as an associate head coach under Hartman at Linn-Benton for three seasons until Hartman’s retirement in 2019. It was a reversal of roles for the coaches as Hartman had been a member of Zimmermann’s staff at West Albany.

Zimmermann said this offer came at the right time for him and his family.

“I got the opportunity to come here and put those three years in with Everett and when that opportunity ended it was a good time to spend some time with family and be at every event that I could be at. Now, the family is ready for me to get back to doing what they know I love to do,” Zimmermann said.

Zimmermann thinks the time he spent as an assistant at Linn-Benton helped him prepare for the job. He knows the Northwest Athletic Conference, gained experience in recruiting and developed an appreciation for the high quality of these programs.

“There’s some guys in this league that can coach. They’ve been doing it for a long time and doing it right. I tried to be as big a sponge as I could,” Zimmermann said of his time as an assistant.

Zimmermann will continue to serve as a teacher at West Albany and he thanked the Linn-Benton administration for allowing him to continue to pursue both his teaching and coaching careers.

His goal is to bring the men’s basketball program to the level of the other three teams on campus, which have enjoyed a very successful year.

“I see a ton of potential. I see a place that has an administration that wants you to succeed. I see a place that’s building really strong programs. The volleyball program is outstanding, the baseball program is outstanding, the women’s basketball program is on the rise and so I think it’s an absolute opportunity waiting for someone to come in and take advantage of that opportunity,” Zimmermann said.

