LBCC baseball: Roadrunners wrap up regular season with a sweep

Linn-Benton closed out its regular season with a doubleheader sweep at Chemeketa on Monday.

The Roadrunners (34-11, 19-7 NWAC South) won their division and earned a spot in the NWAC tournament along with the other three divisional winners. The remaining four spots in the tournament will be settled in regional competition.

The Roadrunners also celebrated as Andy Peterson won his 100th game as head coach on Monday.

The Roadrunners defeated the Storm 3-1 in the opener. Chase Reynolds picked up the win, throwing four innings of scoreless relief, allowing only two hits while striking out two. Ruben Cedillo went 3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI.

Dylan Rush picked up the save, going two scoreless innings and allowing three hits while striking out four.

In game two, the Roadrunners defeated the Storm 16-4 in seven innings. Six Roadrunners had at least two RBIs. Cole Cramer hit a solo shot to left field in the first inning. The Storm responded by putting up four runs in the first two innings.

The Roadrunners took the lead for good with a two-run single by Titus Dumitru in the top of the fourth. Cramer hit a second solo home run in the sixth inning. Durham Sundberg, Reece MacRae and Kyle Perkins each had three RBIs for the Roadrunners.

Kaden Miller (5-1) picked up the win. He threw three scoreless innings and gave up three hits with three strikeouts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0