LBCC baseball: Roadrunners win opener at NWAC tournament

Linn-Benton defeated Lane 9-3 on Thursday in the first round of the Northwest Athletic Conference baseball championships in Longview, Washington.

Roadrunners starter Rhett Larson gave up three runs with four strikeouts over six innings to earn the win. Dylan Rush went the rest of the way, giving up just one hit with five strikeouts.

Linn-Benton jumped out to an early lead as Cayden Delozier hit a two-run double in the first inning. Delozier was 3 for 4 on the day with two doubles.

Ruben Cedillo hit a three-run home run in the second to give the Roadrunners a 5-0 lead.

Jake Morrow had an RBI and two runs scored and Cole Cramer had two hits and an RBI.

Linn-Benton was scheduled to face Edmonds late Friday afternoon at the eight-team, double-elimination tournament which will conclude on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.