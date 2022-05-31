LBCC baseball: Roadrunners win NWAC championship

Linn-Benton's championship drought in baseball has come to an end.

The Roadrunners defeated Mt. Hood 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon in Longview, Washington, to win the 2022 Northwest Athletic Conference title. The victory caps a dominant season for coach Andy Peterson's squad, who won their division title and finished the year with a record of 37-12.

The Roadrunners opened the scoring in the first inning Tuesday. Ruben Cedillo hit a two-out double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Cedillo then took advantage of a second wild pitch to give Linn-Benton a 1-0 lead.

An RBI single by Mt. Hood's Mason Deverna in the third inning tied the score.

The game remained tied until the eighth. With one out, Jake Hoskins was hit by a pitch. Michael Soper followed with a single and Hoskins advanced to third. Emiliano Alarcon then hit into what would have been a fielder's choice but a Mt. Hood error allowed Alarcon to reach safely and Hoskins scored.

The Saints then intentionally walked Cedillo to load the bases. Cayden Delozier then hit into a fielder's choice. Mt. Hood made the force out at second base but committed a throwing error allowing Soper and Alarcon to score on the play.

Soper had three of the Roadrunners' five hits in the contest, with Cedillo and Cole Cramer also hitting safely.

Linn-Benton starter Rhett Larson went five innings and gave up one run on six hits with four strikeouts. Kian Hogan pitched four scoreless innings in relief and gave up two hits with four strikeouts.

"It's an unbelievable feeling. All the 6 a.m. morning weights, and all the grinding that's happened this season, it just feels so rewarding to finally get it done," Larson said. "Nervousness was definitely there a little bit, but all you can do is battle down and get through it all."

Both Larson and Cedillo have committed to continue their baseball careers next season at Oregon State. Hogan was named Most Valuable Player at the NWAC tournament.

Peterson has had great success at Linn-Benton since taking over the program in 2018, leading the team to three South Region titles. But the pandemic led to the cancellation of the NWAC tournament the past two seasons, taking away the opportunity for talented rosters to add to the school's baseball history.

"It's the coolest feeling in the world, and those guys gave me everything, those are my little brothers," Peterson said. "I'm still speechless, and I'm so happy for everything they've given me."

This is the 11th baseball championship for Linn-Benton but the first since 1991. This is also the second NWAC championship for the Roadrunners in 2021-22. The volleyball program claimed the NWAC title in November.

