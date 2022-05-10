LBCC baseball: Roadrunners take two from Mt. Hood

Linn-Benton won two games against Mt. Hood Community College on Monday to complete their Northwest Athletic Conference South Region series.

The Roadrunners won the opener 4-1 and the second game 7-3 in extra innings. The games were originally scheduled to be played at Mt. Hood but were moved to the Albany campus due to weather, with Mt. Hood playing as the home team.

With the victories, Linn-Benton (30-11, 17-7) remains in first place in the NWAC South, one game ahead of Umpqua (29-15, 16-8). Mt. Hood (27-14, 13-11) is in fourth place.

Linn-Benton pitcher Kian Hogan (6-1) picked up the win in the opener, allowing one unearned run on six hits with a walk in six innings. Brady Baltus got the save, giving up three hits in three scoreless innings.

Michael Soper went 3 for 4 with a walk, and scored two runs to lead the offense. The Roadrunners also scored two runs on an error and wild pitch.

Kaden Miller started on the mound for the Roadrunners in the second game, pitching 5⅔ innings and allowing two runs on six hits while walking two. Dylan Rush picked up the win, giving up one unearned run in 1⅓ innings.

A pair of errors by Linn-Benton allowed the Saints to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh. The Roadrunners lit up the Saints' bullpen in the eighth, scoring four runs. Ethan Lindstrom led the Roadrunners with two RBIs going 2 for 4. Chase Reynolds closed the door for the Roadrunners, striking out two in the bottom of the eighth.

Linn-Benton will play a twinbill Thursday at Chemeketa before closing out the regular season with two home games against Chemeketa on Saturday.

