LBCC baseball: Roadrunners sweep twinbill against Lane

Linn-Benton won both games of a home doubleheader Sunday against Lane Community College.

The Roadrunners won the opener 7-2 and the nightcap 11-2.

In game one, starter Kian Hogan pitched eight innings and gave up one run on five hits with seven strikeouts. Hogan improved his record to 5-1 and has an ERA of 1.37.

Michael Soper led the offense, going 2 for 5 with three RBIs. JJ Hoover added a two-run double to help the Roadrunners extend their lead.

In the second game, four different Roadrunners drove in multiple runs. Ruben Cedillo went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Kaden Miller got the start and went four innings, allowing two runs on eight hits. Brady Baltus got the win, pitching 3⅔ innings of scoreless relief while scattering three hits.

Linn-Benton (27-10, 14-6 NWAC South Region) won three of four games in the season series against Lane and are in first place in the region, one game ahead of the Titans who fell to 28-12, 13-7. Umpqua is tied with the Titans one game back of the Roadrunners while Mt. Hood is in fourth place but is just two games back.

The Roadrunners will host Mt. Hood in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Thursday at Dick McClain Field on the Albany campus.

