LBCC baseball: Roadrunners sweep Southwestern Oregon

Linn-Benton took both games of a twinbill on Sunday against Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay.

The Roadrunners won the opener 5-2. Kian Hogan (3-1) got the win, pitching 5⅓ innings and allowing one run on four hits. Jordan Cezar took the loss, going 3⅓ innings and giving up four runs on four hits with five walks.

Jake Hoskins knocked in the winning run with a single in the top of the second, bringing in Michael Soper.

The Roadrunners won the second game 6-4. Emiliano Alarcon continued his strong start to league play, knocking in two runs on a double and single. Alarcon leads the team in batting average (.318), hits (34), and RBIs (20)

Kaden Miller picked up the win, giving up one run on six hits. Derek Atkinson took the loss, giving up four runs, two earned, on four hits. The Lakers committed eight errors in the two games on Sunday and had 16 errors over the four-game series.

The Roadrunners (22-7-1, 7-3 NWAC South) will host Clark Community College in a doubleheader on Thursday. Game one is set for 1 p.m. at Dick McClain Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0