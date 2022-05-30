LBCC baseball: Roadrunners suffer first loss at NWAC tournament

Linn-Benton lost to Everett 15-7 on Monday at the Northwest Athletic Conference baseball championships in Longview, Washington.

The Roadrunners won their first three games at the tournament, including a 2-1 victory over Lower Columbia on Sunday.

Everett and Mt. Hood were scheduled to play an elimination game late Monday. The winner will face Linn-Benton, the last unbeaten team at the tournament, for the NWAC championship on Tuesday.

The Roadrunners last won the NWAC title in 1991.

In Sunday's win over Lower Columbia, Linn-Benton starter Kaden Miller went seven innings and gave up one run on seven strikeouts. Brady Baltus closed out the game with two scoreless innings of relief and earned the victory.

Jake Morrow had two hits and an RBI for the Roadrunners. Cayden Delozier had two hits and a run scored.

In Monday's loss, the Roadrunners gave up seven runs in the top of the ninth as Everett avoided elimination.

Ruben Cedillo led the Linn-Benton offense, going 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored. Trey Nelson and Morrow also had three hits each.

