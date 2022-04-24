 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LBCC baseball: Roadrunners earn a split with Clark

Linn-Benton split a doubleheader against Clark Community College on Saturday at Dick McClain Field.

In game one, the Roadrunners (23-8, 10-4 NWAC South Region) defeated the Penguins 4-1. Rhett Larson picked up the win, allowing one run in six innings. The Roadrunners scored two runs in the bottom of the first and extended their lead by adding two more runs in the seventh.

In game two, the Penguins (16-16, 5-9) defeated the Roadrunners 1-0. The Roadrunners put runners in scoring position, but weren't able to capitalize. Penguins sgarter Dylan Waite went six scoreless innings and picked up the win. Linn-Benton's Boone Rush gave up a run in the first inning and went on to throw five scoreless innings after.

