LBCC baseball: Roadrunners down Edmonds at NWAC tournament

Linn-Benton defeated Edmonds 6-1 in their second-round playoff game at the Northwest Athletic Conference baseball championships on Friday in Longview, Washington.

Linn-Benton is 2-0 at the double elimination tournament. Weather forced the postponement of Saturday's games and the Roadrunners are scheduled to play Lower Columbia on Sunday at David Story Field.

"It's so much fun, guys are having a blast, they're playing together, playing like a family, it's so much fun to watch every single guy," said Linn-Benton coach Andy Peterson.

Roadrunners starter Kian Hogan had a no-hitter through six innings, before surrendering a hit in the seventh. Overall, Hogan went seven scoreless innings and allowing two hits, while striking out seven.

Kaden Segel pitched the last two innings allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout.

Jake Hoskins led the offense, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Seven of 10 Roadrunner batters had a hit.

