LBCC baseball: Roadrunners clinch NWAC South title

Linn-Benton swept both games against Chemeketa on Sunday and clinched the Northwest Athletic Association South Region title.
The Roadrunners (32-11, 19-7 NWAC South) were scheduled to close out their regular season with two games at Chemeketa (17-28, 10-16) on Monday.
The Roadrunners won the opening game on Sunday 12-3. Linn-Benton broke the game open with five runs in the seventh and four runs in the eighth. Titus Dumitru hit a two-run home run in the seventh.
Michael Soper went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a stolen base. Soper had hits in both games games and extended his hitting streak to 14 games.
Kaden Segel (3-2) picked up the win in relief. Segel went four innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out five.
In game two, the Roadrunners defeated the Storm 11-5. The Roadrunners took care of business early, scoring eight runs in the first two innings. Jake Hoskins went 3 for 4, with a season-high four RBIs and a run scored.
Reliever Jack Muth (2-0) earned the victory. He pitched four innings allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts.
Linn-Benton has won five games in a row and eight of its last 10.