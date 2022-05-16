LBCC baseball: Roadrunners clinch NWAC South title

Linn-Benton swept both games against Chemeketa on Sunday and clinched the Northwest Athletic Association South Region title.

The Roadrunners (32-11, 19-7 NWAC South) were scheduled to close out their regular season with two games at Chemeketa (17-28, 10-16) on Monday.

The Roadrunners won the opening game on Sunday 12-3. Linn-Benton broke the game open with five runs in the seventh and four runs in the eighth. Titus Dumitru hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Michael Soper went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a stolen base. Soper had hits in both games games and extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

Kaden Segel (3-2) picked up the win in relief. Segel went four innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out five.

In game two, the Roadrunners defeated the Storm 11-5. The Roadrunners took care of business early, scoring eight runs in the first two innings. Jake Hoskins went 3 for 4, with a season-high four RBIs and a run scored.

Reliever Jack Muth (2-0) earned the victory. He pitched four innings allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts.

Linn-Benton has won five games in a row and eight of its last 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.