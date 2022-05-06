LBCC baseball: Roadrunners chase NWAC title

The Linn-Benton baseball team is in first place in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region standings with eight games left to play.

Winning the region title brings more than just pride in the accomplishment. The four regional champions advance directly to the NWAC championships. The teams which place second through fourth in each region will face off in regional competitions to earn a place at the season-ending eight-team tournament.

“Guys are starting to click. Our pitching staff has been outstanding all year. They’ve been doing a great job, playing great defense, catchers are outstanding. And hitting, everyone is starting to get comfortable with the bat, which is what is most fun for us right now,” said coach Andy Peterson, who has led the program since 2018.

The Roadrunners (27-10, 14-6 NWAC South) will play four games this weekend against fourth-place Mt. Hood (26-11, 12-8) and then close out the regular season next week against Chemeketa (15-24, 8-12).

Linn-Benton has a one-game lead on Lane (28-12, 13-7) and Umpqua (26-14, 13-7). The Roadrunners are tied for first place with Tacoma in this week’s NWAC coaches poll with Lane ranked third.

The pandemic caused the cancellation of the NWAC tournament the past two years, so there is pent-up excitement about the possibility of competing for the championship. But Peterson said there has been one benefit to this strange period. Players were given an extra year of eligibility and those third-year players form the core of this Roadrunners squad.

“We have all these kids that have been here for three years that are creating a culture for themselves of what to expect, what the coaches want, what they want. I haven’t had to do too much this year. Letting them play and they’re handling their own business,” Peterson said.

Ruben Cedillo, Michael Soper, Emiliano Alarcon, JJ Hoover and Kenji Lamdin are among those third-year players who are setting the tone for the program.

“We play the game hard, we play the right way and we’ve been rewarded,” said Hoover, a catcher from West Linn.

Rhett Larson, a second-year pitcher from Forest Grove, said attitude is a big part of the team’s success.

“I think we come out and play as hard as we can and when things go sideways we just battle hard and do everything we can to win,” Larson said.

Hoover thinks Peterson deserves credit for creating this culture and for the quality of coaching the players receive.

“He’s played a lot of high-level baseball. He was a player and it’s really easy to play for him. He knows what it’s like to be a player, he knows how hard the game is. He just gives us so much information that is just gold to us. He gives us a lot of little things about the game that take our game to the next level and helps us win some close games,” Hoover said.

Peterson was an infielder at Oregon State and the ties between the two programs are very strong. Current Beavers Jacob Melton, Gavin Logan and Brock Townsend played at Linn-Benton. Cedillo and Larson will be joining the Oregon State program next season.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

On Wednesday, longtime Oregon State coach Pat Bailey came to the Roadrunners’ practice and spoke to the team. Peterson knows it is helpful having these relationships in place.

“Absolutely. A lot of these kids grew up big Beaver fans and having that tie definitely helps,” Peterson said. “We have two headed there this year, which is pretty cool.”

Cedillo, a center fielder from Monmouth, said Jacob Melton came to one of the team’s practices and provided hitting advice that he found very helpful. Beyond getting tips about timing at the plate, Melton’s example as a former Linn-Benton player who is now having an exceptional career at OSU is inspiring.

“It’s awesome. He’s also from Oregon so that’s also cool and the fact that he went and played in the same spot we all did and now he’s at OSU, it’s cool listening to those guys,” Cedillo said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.