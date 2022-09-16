Hall of Fame inductee Ritch Price thankful for his experience at Linn-Benton

Ritch Price is one of eight individuals who will be inducted to the Linn-Benton Community College Athletics Hall of Fame in a ceremony Saturday night at the Albany campus.

Price was a key part of Roadrunners baseball teams which won back-to-back Oregon Community College Athletic Association (OCCAA) championships in 1975 and 1976 under skipper Dick McClain. Price was a first-team all-conference selection both seasons.

After his playing career was done, he coached high school and community college teams before becoming the head coach at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo for eight seasons. In 2002, he was named the head baseball coach at the University of Kansas where over the past 20 years he became the winningest coach in Jayhawks’ history.

Price, who announced his retirement in May, said he has one purpose in returning to Linn-Benton for the ceremony.

“I’m a big believer in saying thank you and I’m looking forward to telling coach McClain tomorrow how much I appreciate everything he did for my career and the experience I had at Linn-Benton,” Price said, adding that McClain has continued to serve as a mentor for more than 40 years. “He has an immense, immense thank you from me for everything I learned from him.”

Saturday’s ceremony will include a wide range of teams, but in many ways it will be a celebration of Linn-Benton baseball. In addition to Price, the inductees include Dennis Balmer, a pitcher on the 1975 and 1976 teams; Dave Dangler, who coached the baseball team to titles in 1978, 1980 and 1983; and Greg Hawk, who coached baseball at Linn-Benton from 1983 to 2013 and won championships in 1988 and 1991.

The ceremony will also honor the 1971 baseball team, which McClain led to an OCCAA title in the program’s first year of existence. The Roadrunners defended the title in both 1972 and 1973.

Price said he is looking forward to meeting the members of that inaugural team.

“I want to thank those guys because literally I went to Linn-Benton because of the tradition that group of guys started,” Price said. “We won it both years I played for him. And I went there because of the tradition of winning at Linn-Benton Community College.”

Price got his start at Sweet Home High, where he played for coach Paul Dickerson. Price said Dickerson was one of the best high school coaches in the country at that time.

“He played at Cal Poly Pomona for the Hall of Famer John Scolinas, who is regarded as one of the greatest college coaches of all time. A lot of the drill works he did are the drills that he learned from coach Scolinas at Cal Poly, so I had a tremendous high school experience,” Price said.

He was then recruited by McClain to play for the Roadrunners. There were a lot of elements which contributed to that team’s success, but Price believes one factor was the strength of American Legion baseball in Oregon during those years.

“I think the great thing about the time I grew up in Sweet Home was Legion baseball was huge in those days. As a result, we all played in the same league in high school, we all played against each other in the summer and we became friends," Price said. "And when it came time to go play in college, you went to the same place to play together, even though we were from different towns.

"So kids from Corvallis and Albany and Junction City and Sweet Home and Lebanon, we all matriculated over to Linn-Benton because of the success of the baseball program. We wanted to play with the other guys from our area."

This is the second class which will be inducted to the Linn-Benton Athletics Hall of Fame. In addition to the individuals and teams related to baseball, the event will also honor:

Tim Bright, track and field, 1978-1980. Bright earned all-America honors in his sophomore year at Linn-Benton and went on to represent the United States in the decathlon in the 1984 and 1988 Olympics. He won the US championship in decathlon in 1987.

Bob DeKoning, men’s basketball, 1970-72. DeKoning was a member of the school’s inaugural men’s basketball team and earned all-OCCAA honors in 1972.

Dave Johnson, track and field, 1983. Johnson won the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 18 decathlon title in 1983. He went on to win the US championship in the decathlon in 1989 and 1990, and was a member of the 1988 and 1992 Olympic teams. Johnson won the bronze medal in the decathlon at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

Linda McLellan, volleyball, women’s basketball, track and field, 1976-78. McLellan was a member of the basketball team which went 20-2 in 1978. McLellan also represented Linn-Benton at the 1978 NJCAA national track and field championships where she placed fifth in the javelin.

The 1980-81 women’s basketball team, which went 28-2 and won the OCCAA championship and climbed as high as No. 3 in the national junior college polls. The team members were: Desiree Anderson, Linda (Quigley) Butsch, Linda Friesen, Debbie (Prince) Herrold, Kerri (Anderson) Lemerande, Joelle (Quesinberry) Lewis, Debbie Mothershead, Susan Newhouse, Tracie Odden, Jean (Melson) Siefer, Sheri Steiner, Pamela (Snyder) Tams and head coach Dave Dangler.