The jump from high school to college baseball has been a big transition in more ways than one for Briley Knight.
The Crescent Valley High alum and now University of Utah freshman is working his way through the ups and down of his first season at the collegiate level while learning to play outfield, a position he had little to no experience in before arriving in Salt Lake City.
The 2018 Oregon 5A baseball player of the year, Knight played primarily at shortstop and catcher in high school. He says outfield remains a learning process. He said he loves playing in the outfield and doesn’t care what position he’s at as long as he’s on the field.
“I’m getting better every day, trying to work as hard as I can to be a great outfielder,” Knight said last Saturday after the Utes (8-18, 1-11 Pac-12) completed their three-game series at Oregon State. “If that’s what’s best for the team, that’s what’s best for the team and I’ll do whatever it takes to help contribute to win ballgames.”
Utah coach Bill Kinneberg says Knight is adjusting well. There’s a lot to learn, like for all freshmen and college players in general, but he’s playing hard.
The son of current Corvallis Knights coach and former Oregon State baseball and football player Brooke Knight, Briley Knight committed to Utah as a high school sophomore while living in San Diego. He attended Crescent Valley the next two years, helping the Raiders reach the state semifinals in 2017 and the state title game last spring.
Kinneberg said in signing Knight they believed they had a versatile player and a “gritty kid” who loves baseball and is a good athlete.
Since Knight has put on the red and black, Kinneberg said the first-year player has shown “all of those and more. He’s done a nice job as a freshman. He’s going to be a good player for us.”
Knight was hitting .234 this season with 11 starts in the 19 games he’s played heading into Thursday's home game against USC. He had four doubles, four RBIs, five walks and seven runs scored with one sacrifice.
He went 2 for 3 in last Saturday’s first game of a doubleheader against the Beavers at Goss Stadium. Knight started both games in left field.
He had a fielding error that led to a run. But he later made a sliding catch to take a hit away from OSU's Adley Rutschman and also started a relay that led to Rutschman being thrown out at home.
The second game didn’t go as well at the plate, as Knight finished 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and a sacrifice. Two of the strikeouts came at the hands of OSU reliever Jake Mulholland and his curveball.
“Other than that I feel pretty confident at the plate,” Knight said. “It’s just a matter of getting the right opportunities and squaring up balls when I can.”
Of his own expectations for the season, Knight said his primary goal was just to play.
“Getting opportunities here and there and I’m just trying to succeed as much as I can,” he said. “The main objective is first, win ballgames and second comes my own stuff.”
Knight said he chose Utah because of the coaches and the beautiful area in and around Salt Lake City. He loves snow and skiing, but team rules keep him and his teammates off the slopes.
“All of the guys on the team are great. All the upperclassmen are true leaders,” Knight said. “They know how to carry themselves, especially Chandler Anderson and Erick Migueles. Those are guys to look up to as outfielders and people outside of baseball. It’s a lot of the reason I decided to commit there and I’m really glad I did.”
Knight and Anderson, a senior, played together last summer with the Corvallis Knights, helping the team to a third straight West Coast League title.
The season has been a struggle for the Utes, who have lost 11 straight Pac-12 games after smashing host Arizona in the March 15 conference opener in Tucson. Only two of those 11 have been decided by fewer than three runs, and Utah has allowed 8.4 runs in Pac-12 games.
A win against BYU last week ended a nine-game losing streak.
But Knight has seen positives in the disappointment.
The Utes have single-run road losses to East Carolina, Stanford and Oregon State – all highly ranked teams – with each defeat coming in walk-off fashion.
“Right now we’re having a tough time but I know we’ll get there. We’re right there with all the teams,” he said. “We can hang with anyone in this country. It’s just a matter of cleaning up our craft just getting stuff done.”