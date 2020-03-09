OSU wrestling: Zalesky out as coach at the end of the season

Jim Zalesky will be out as Oregon State’s wrestling coach at the end of the season, Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced Monday.

“I want to thank coach Jim Zalesky for his dedication to Oregon State University and his commitment to the young men in our wrestling program,” Barnes said in a release. “We wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors.”

Zalesky started his head coaching career at OSU in 2006 after eight years leading the University of Iowa program.

Two Beavers — Devan Turner (133) and Grant Willits (141) — are guaranteed to represent OSU at the NCAA Championships held March 19-21 in Minneapolis. Turner won the Pac-12 title last week and Willits was runner up at his weight.

Oregon State will embark on a national search to appoint a new head coach in the near future.

