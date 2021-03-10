OSU wrestling: Three Beavers earn top-20 seeds

Devan Turner, Grant Willits, and Hunter Willits each earned a top-20 seed at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships as the NCAA announced seeding and first-round matchups on Wednesday afternoon.

The NCAA also announced the final coaches poll of the season. Brandon Kaylor checked in at 30, Turner came in at 16, Grant Willits is 13, Hunter Willits is 14, Ryan Reyes is 30 and J.J. Dixon is 28.

Turner drew the 16th seed for 133 along with a first round matchup versus Lehigh’s 17 seed Malyke Hines (6-1).

At 141 it will be Grant Willits with the 12-seed against Real Woods (4-1) from Stanford who is the 21st seed. The two faced off in the 141 title match at the Pac-12 Championships where Willits earned a fall at 4 minutes, 42 seconds.

Hunter Willits checks in as the 13 seed at 157 and will match up with Appalachian State’s Cody Bond (15-4), who was tabbed the 20th seed.

Kaylor claimed the 28th seed at 125 and will face fifth-seeded Brody Teske (12-1) from Northern Iowa in the first round.

Reyes (184) will be the 31st seed and face second-seeded Trent Hidlay (6-1) from NC State in round one.