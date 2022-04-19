OSU wrestling: Rhoden brings a record of success to Oregon State

Oregon State wrestling coach Chris Pendleton asked a simple question when he offered Clackamas Community College coach Josh Rhoden a spot on his staff: “What else is there to achieve at this level?”

Rhoden, 42, led Clackamas to five junior college national championships during his 16-year tenure. He was named the junior college wrestling coach of the year four times and had coached 33 national finalists, 101 All-Americans and 148 national qualifiers.

“I truly felt he belonged at this level and it was time for him to get the brass ring,” Pendleton said. “Josh’s resume speaks for itself. The recruitment and development of student-athletes over the course of his career as a head coach has been just staggering.”

Rhoden said Pendleton first approached him a year ago about joining the Oregon State staff, but the timing wasn’t right for him to make the move. When Pendleton asked again after this season concluded, Rhoden knew this opportunity might not come around again.

Still, it wasn’t an easy decision to leave the Clackamas program when it was operating at such a high level. Rhoden said it was his relationships with Pendleton and assistant coach Nate Engel that led him to accept the offer. Rhoden has known both of them for years and had spoken with them many times as his wrestlers sought out their best opportunities at a four-year school.

“It’s a trust in him and Nate, truthfully. They both are similar in mindset and personality. I trusted them. I think that’s so big in college athletics,” Rhoden said. “There were a lot of other opportunities that have presented themselves over the years. It just didn’t necessarily feel right. … These guys really made me feel like I was going to be a valued member of what they were doing.”

Rhoden graduated from Pacific University and got his start there as a graduate assistant in 2004. He was the head coach at Redmond High School for one season before taking the position at Clackamas in 2006.

He had immediate success, leading the team to a fifth-place finish at the national championships in his fifth season. Rhoden led Clackamas to a national title in 2011 and that took the program to a different level.

“Winning validates a lot of things. ‘Oh, this guy actually does know what he’s doing,’” Rhoden said.

But it also brought a new set of issues. Rhoden had built the program by identifying and recruiting undervalued wrestlers. Now his recruiting pool was much wider, which in some ways made the process of building the team more difficult.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“Now a lot of kids are available to us and we missed on some kids or we picked the wrong kids, to be perfectly honest, in the recruiting process. Once we fine-tuned that and started looking at ‘What does our athlete look like? What does our guy at Clackamas represent?’ We really had some great success and the kids believed in what we were doing,” Rhoden said.

Clackamas won the national junior college championship in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Rhoden finished his career at the school with a dual meet record of 169-36-2.

For Pendleton, Rhoden’s work as a recruiter and the relationships he’s built, not just on the West Coast but all over the wrestling world, made him a very attractive addition to the Oregon State staff.

“His prowess as a recruiter is second to none,” Pendleton said.

Moving to the Pac-12 Conference from the junior college level is a big step up, but in some ways it is also simpler. At a community college, athletes have just two years of eligibility and half the squad turns over every season. That means bringing in 15 to 20 new athletes each year.

At Oregon State each class of freshmen and transfers is much smaller.

“It’s a more targeted approach,” Rhoden said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.