OSU wrestling: Pendleton to lead Beavers against his alma mater

Chris Pendleton was hired to be the head coach of the Oregon State wrestling program in March 2020, the month the pandemic shut down events all over the country.

The effects lingered over his first two years as head coach. The Beavers hosted one home meet his first season and just three last year.

On Sunday, this era officially comes to an end. Oregon State will host national power Oklahoma State at Gill Coliseum in a meet that feels like the true grand opening of Oregon State wrestling under Pendleton.

“The opportunity to show the Oregon wrestling community, the Oregon athletic community, what kind of support and passion there is for our program, for the sport,” Pendleton said. “We’re tracking over 5,000 in ticket sales right now, which will be probably the highest, maybe the biggest crowd wrestling has ever gotten and we’re still gaining momentum as we’re leading up to the Sunday match.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

There is, of course, a personal connection to this matchup for Pendleton. He wrestled for Oklahoma State and won back-to-back individual NCAA titles as a Cowboy in 2004 and 2005. Oklahoma State won four consecutive NCAA team titles starting in 2003 and running through 2006 and has claimed 34 national championships overall.

Oklahoma is currently 12th in the InterMat dual meet NCAA rankings.

Pendleton is very reluctant to make this weekend about his personal history, but he understands there is interest in that part of the story.

“It’s kind of a surreal moment for me,” Pendleton said. “Obviously, being an alum there, having so much history and tradition with the program, makes it even more fun to compete. I think we’re really excited about the opportunity to compete against teams like that.”

While this is the first truly high-profile home meet under Pendleton, the Beavers have scheduled top-notch competition on the road over the past two years. Last season, the Beavers wrestled at No. 2 Penn State. So far this season, the Beavers have once again traveled to face Penn State, which was ranked No. 1 in the nation, and wrestled No. 7 Iowa State and No. 14 Cornell in neutral-site meets. The Cyclones have since climbed to No. 5 in the InterMat tournament rankings and the Big Red are ranked third.

The Beavers graduated three All-Americans from last year’s squad — Devan Turner (133 pounds), Grant Willits (141) and Hunter Willits (157) — but returned All-American Brandon Kaylor (125) and Pac-12 champion Trey Munoz (184).

Munoz is ranked 11th in the latest InterMat poll and Kaylor is 12th. They are joined in the rankings by teammates Tanner Harvey (18th at 197), Jason Shaner (18th at 133), Cleveland Belton (23rd at 141), Matthew Olguin (23rd at 165) and Aaron Olmos (29th at 174).

Harvey, Shaner and Belton are all new to the lineup this season. Shaner was a member of the team last year after transferring from Clackamas Community College and pushed Turner hard at 133 pounds.

Belton transferred to Oregon State this offseason after spending his first two years at Arizona State. Pendleton was on the staff at ASU when Belton signed with the Sun Devils and that relationship helped bring Belton to Oregon State after he made the decision to transfer.

Harvey is from Elkton and started his career at Southwest Oregon Community College. He then transferred to American University in Washington, D.C., where he was a National Wrestling Coaches Association honorable mention All-American in 2020. Injuries and the pandemic disrupted his last two years at American and he joined Oregon State this season.

“He’s a guy that hasn’t competed in about two years so every time out we see him get a little bit more comfortable, a little bit better,” Pendleton said.