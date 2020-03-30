OSU wrestling: Pendleton takes over as head coach

“When I started on my path in wrestling I had no idea where this journey would take me. I am beyond grateful that it has led me to become the head coach at Oregon State University,” Pendleton said in a school release. “This program and the state of Oregon has a rich wrestling history that I’m excited to a part of.

“I would like to thank Scott Barnes, Dan Bartholomae, and the rest of the search committee for giving me this incredible opportunity to mentor and develop student-athletes’ lives. I'm looking forward to helping build The Dam."

InterMat Magazine named Pendleton one of the top 10 wrestlers of the 2000s after compiling a record of 118-12 in his four years (2001-05) at Oklahoma State. He was a two-time NCAA champion and earned three All-American honors at 174 pounds. The Cowboys won three NCAA championships during his competitive career.

“Coach Pendleton’s experience goes beyond the college scene as he is an impactful presence with Team USA,” Barnes said. “He is a three-time Team USA member as a competitor and has served as a coach with the men’s and women’s wrestling teams. His wealth of experience will be extremely beneficial to the aspirations of the student-athletes in our program.”

He began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Oklahoma State following his senior year. Wrestlers accounted for 19 All-America honors in his five seasons and the 2006 NCAA title. He left Oklahoma State for an assistant coach position at Wyoming, where he helped the program win multiple league titles and wrestlers earned six All-America titles between 2011-15.

