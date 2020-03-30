OSU wrestling: Pendleton takes over as head coach

Chris Pendleton, one of the most successful collegiate wrestlers in the history of the sport, will take over the Oregon State program, contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes, Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced Monday.
Pendleton spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach at Arizona State, helping the Sun Devils win three of the last four Pac-12 titles, including scoring 141.5 points (most by ASU since 1993) on their way to the conference crown earlier this month. ASU finished the shortened season ranked No. 6 in the country and defeated seven top-20 teams, including snapping No. 1 Penn State’s 60-dual win streak.
“The interest in this position was incredibly high, but as the process moved forward coach Pendleton quickly rose to the top,” Barnes said in a release from the school. “Coach Pendleton’s focus on the development of student-athletes on and off the mat aligns with the Oregon State culture.
“He is an exceptional leader, teacher and tactician. His pedigree as a high-level recruiter will benefit this storied program going forward, and we are excited to welcome him to the Oregon State community.”
You have free articles remaining.
During Pendleton’s tenure at Arizona State, two wrestlers won national championships, seven earned All-America honors, and 25 won league titles. The 2019-20 team was one of three in the country to have six wrestlers nationally seeded for the canceled NCAA tournament. ASU also won 15 dual meets last season, the most for the Sun Devils in 31 years, and set a program record for attendance averaging 2,862 fans per meet.
“When I started on my path in wrestling I had no idea where this journey would take me. I am beyond grateful that it has led me to become the head coach at Oregon State University,” Pendleton said in a school release. “This program and the state of Oregon has a rich wrestling history that I’m excited to a part of.
“I would like to thank Scott Barnes, Dan Bartholomae, and the rest of the search committee for giving me this incredible opportunity to mentor and develop student-athletes’ lives. I'm looking forward to helping build The Dam."
InterMat Magazine named Pendleton one of the top 10 wrestlers of the 2000s after compiling a record of 118-12 in his four years (2001-05) at Oklahoma State. He was a two-time NCAA champion and earned three All-American honors at 174 pounds. The Cowboys won three NCAA championships during his competitive career.
“Coach Pendleton’s experience goes beyond the college scene as he is an impactful presence with Team USA,” Barnes said. “He is a three-time Team USA member as a competitor and has served as a coach with the men’s and women’s wrestling teams. His wealth of experience will be extremely beneficial to the aspirations of the student-athletes in our program.”
He began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Oklahoma State following his senior year. Wrestlers accounted for 19 All-America honors in his five seasons and the 2006 NCAA title. He left Oklahoma State for an assistant coach position at Wyoming, where he helped the program win multiple league titles and wrestlers earned six All-America titles between 2011-15.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!