Nine of the ten bouts went to the Beavers as the 27th-ranked Oregon State wrestling team dispatched Stanford by a 30-3 margin on Sunday. Four Beavers took down ranked opponents, including Matthew Olguin, who pulled off the upset against third-ranked Shane Griffith.

Brandon Kaylor kicked off the day with a back-and-forth battle at 125. The match was scoreless prior to his escape at the start of the second period to take a 1-0 lead. Kaylor needed only one takedown for the win over Stanford’s 26th-ranked Nico Provo. Oregon State grabbed the lead — one they'd never relinquish — at 3-0.

In another close bout, Jason Shaner took the 133-pound bout by a 4-2 margin. A reversal with not much time remaining in the third gave him the two points needed to knock off No. 29 Jackson DiSario to give OSU a 6-0 advantage.

Cleveland Belton came from behind to thwart an upset bid by Jason Miranda at 141. Belton trailed after the first but leveled the affair at 4 going into the final period. Belton used a takedown and riding time point for separation to up the lead to 9 for the Beavs.

Riley Gurr — a graduating member of the Beavs — took a major decision at 10-2 for his final performance in Gill Coliseum. He jumped to a 2-0 lead after the first and never looked back, eventually racking up another four points plus another for riding time in the third. The major decision marked his first of the season.

Stanford got its lone win when No. 11 Daniel Cardenas won a hard-fought battle with Isaiah Crosby at 157.

Oregon State shook it off and started to stretch the lead back when Olguin upset Griffith following the intermission. An escape by Griffith to start the second gave him an early advantage, but Olguin answered with an escape of his own to start the third and a takedown to seal it. The riding time point for Griffith wasn’t enough to force an extra period.

Mateo Olmos needed a little bit more time for his win by decision but grabbed the necessary takedown to defeat 25th-ranked Tyler Eischens by a 4-2 mark. Eischens’ late escape in the third forced the sudden victory period.

At 184, Trey Munoz collected his third win by major decision when he defeated Brook Byers by a commanding 24-13 margin. Despite trailing 2-0 early, he doubled Byers at 10-5 going into the second. Showing no signs of slowing down, Munoz racked up five takedowns and an escape to bring his lead to 21-10 before taking the 24-13 major.

Competing for the final time in Gill, Tanner Harvey took his second major decision against a Pac-12 opponent as he defeated No. 31 Nick Stemmet. The graduate student used two four-point near falls to build a 12-1 lead after the first period. After Stemmet outscored Harvey 3-0 in the second, Harvey escaped once, took Stemmet down and coasted on riding time to secure the major.

JJ Dixon — another graduating member of the team — won his final bout in Gill in the heavyweight tilt. A reversal and near-fall highlighted a second frame that saw him take a 4-0 lead after a scoreless first on his way to the 5-2 win.

Oregon State will compete in the Pac-12 Championships next Sunday in Stanford, California.

Oregon State 30, Stanford 3

125: #12 Kaylor (OSU) DEC #26 Provo (STAN) 3-2

133: #19 Shaner (OSU) DEC #29 DiSario (STAN) 4-2

141: #33 Belton (OSU) DEC Miranda (STAN) 7-5

149: Gurr (OSU) MD #11 Arroyo (STAN) 10-2

157: #11 Cardenas (STAN) DEC Crosby (OSU) 17-13

165: #18 Olguin (OSU) DEC #3 Griffith (STAN) 3-2

174: #21 Olmos (OSU) SV-1 #25 Eischens (STAN) 4-2

184: #6 Munoz (OSU) MD Byers (STAN) 24-13

197: #17 Harvey (OSU) MD #31 Stemmel (STAN) 17-6

HWT: Dixon (OSU) DEC Ming (STAN) 5-2