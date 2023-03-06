Five Oregon State wrestlers won individual titles on Sunday to lead the Beavers to a 24th Pac-12 Conference wrestling championship. Oregon State completed a dominant day in Maples Pavilion at Stanford, California, to clinch its first team title since 2016.

Brandon Kaylor (125), Cleveland Belton (141), Matthew Olguin (165), Mateo Olmos (174) and Trey Munoz (184) each ran the table to win their respective weight classes.

Kaylor fought hard for his title, edging Nico Provo in the semifinal by a 6-5 margin before clinching the championship by taking down Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney in the final after two rounds of sudden victory. The returning All-American clinched another appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Also taking a win in sudden victory, Belton needed the extra time in the semifinal to dispatch Stanford’s Jason Miranda. Using much less time to clinch his title, Belton took the championship by fall when he took down Emilio Ysaguirre with a dramatic reversal to secure the result and a trip to Tulsa for the NCAAs.

Olguin took down No. 3 Shane Griffith for the second consecutive week but needed a bit more time on this occasion. In the second sudden victory period, he won on riding time following a stall on Griffith. His first bout – in the semifinal – came via major decision when he defeated Little Rock’s Tyler Brennan by a 9-0 margin.

Olmos found his necessary separation over Tyler Eischens of Stanford with under 40 ticks left in the third for his title win. A takedown of his Stanford opponent clinched the 174-lb. championship and marked his second consecutive win over Eischens and his trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Eager to defend his 184-lb. from a season ago, Trey Munoz used a major decision in the semifinal and a 5-2 decision in the final to do it. After making quick work in the semifinal, he used an escape and takedown to secure his crown and NCAA Tournament bid for Tulsa.

Jason Shaner (133) dropped a 6-1 decision in the final bout but still clinched his trip to Tulsa with his 6-5 decision in the semifinal win over Chance Rich of CSU Bakersfield.

Isaiah Crosby (157) and Tanner Harvey (197) both finished with third place honors. Harvey clinched his first NCAA bid with the Beavers with his third place finish. JJ Dixon (HWT) finished in fourth while Riley Gurr (149) finished sixth.

For the first time since 2015, Oregon State had five individual champions at the event.

Six of the seven Beavers — Kaylor, Shaner, Belton, Olguin, Olmos and Munoz — won their first bouts to secure spots in the championship of their respective weight classes.

Team Results: Oregon State 123.5, Stanford 113.5, Cal Poly 112.0, Arizona State 110.5, Little Rock 82.0, CSUB 58.0

Individual Results

Brandon Kaylor (125) – 1st, Qualifies for NCAA Tournament

Kaylor DEC Provo (STAN) 6-5

Kaylor SV-2 Courtney (ASU) 2-2

Jason Shaner (133) – 2nd, Qualifies for NCAA Tournament

Shaner DEC Rich (CSUB) 6-5

McGee (ASU) DEC Shaner 6-1

Cleveland Belton (141) – 1st, Qualifies for NCAA Tournament

Belton SV-1 Miranda (STAN) 9-7

Belton FALL Ysagguirre (ASU); 6:05

Riley Gurr (149) – 6th

Demas (CP) DEC Gurr 5-3

Bianchi (LR) DEC Gurr 7-3

Brown (CSUB) DEC Gurr 6-3

Isaiah Crosby (157) – 3rd

Crosby MD Rogers (CSUB) 15-3

Wick (CP) DEC Crosby 6-0

Crosby MD Bianchi (LR) 16-7

Matthew Olguin (165) – 1st, Qualifies for NCAA Tournament

Olguin MD Brennan (LR) 9-0

Olguin SV-2 Griffith (STAN) 2-2

Mateo Olmos (174) – 1st, Qualifies for NCAA Tournament

Olmos DEC Urias (CSUB) 6-5

Olmos DEC Eischens (STAN) 3-1

Trey Munoz (184) – 1st, Qualifies for NCAA Tournament

Munoz MD Byers (STAN) 13-5

Munoz DEC Montalvo (ASU) 5-2

Tanner Harvey (197) – 3rd, Qualifies for NCAA Torunament

Stemmet (STAN) DEC Harvey 9-7

Harvey FALL Morales (CSUB), 2:23

JJ Dixon (HWT) – 4th

Tinker (CP) DEC Dixon 5-1

Dixon DEC Ming (STAN) 2-1

Hill (LR) DEC Dixon 3-2