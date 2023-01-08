OSU wrestling: Oregon State draws record crowd for meet with Oklahoma State

Gill Coliseum was packed with a record crowd of 6,764 Sunday afternoon to watch Oregon State host NCAA wrestling powerhouse Oklahoma State.

Third-year Oregon State head coach Chris Pendleton has been working toward this match for a long time. He won two individual NCAA championships as a wrestler at Oklahoma State and this was an opportunity to lead his team against his former coach, John Smith.

The 26th-ranked Beavers put up a fight against No. 12 Oklahoma State before falling 20-12.

“I wanted to win. The reality of it is we have been wanting to show that we can put out a great product, an exciting product, something the fans, the administration, everybody can be proud of,” Pendleton said.

The energy level in the coliseum was high as wrestling teams and families from all over the Pacific Northwest traveled to Corvallis for the match. Team jackets could be seen representing wrestling programs from as far away as California and Idaho.

Derik Farlow, an assistant wrestling coach at Hood River Valley High, said their program brought about 50 high school and middle school wrestlers to the meet. They came out in particular to cheer for Jason Shaner, Oregon State’s starter at 133 pounds, who is a graduate of Hood River Valley High.

“We’re hoping to make it a thing we do every year from here on out,” Farlow said.

Clint Langford, an assistant coach with the Dallas Mat Club and at LaCreole Middle School, said this opportunity was too good to pass up.

“You have somebody that’s legendary, John Smith, coming to the local area that our wrestlers want to watch and be like as well. Chris Pendleton wrestled for him,” Langford said. “It’s great for these local kids to see and have some experience that they can go into college.”

The Dallas squad also bought 50 tickets for use by high school, middle school and mat club wrestlers.

“Absolutely amazing. This is actually our first time being here and seeing a collegiate wrestling match together as a family,” Langford said. “It was an awesome experience.”

Oklahoma State won the first two matches of the day and Oregon State won the next four matches to take a 12-7 lead. The Cowboys responded by claiming the final four matches to clinch the team victory.

For Oregon State fans, 29th-ranked Mateo Olmos’ upset of fourth-ranked Dustin Plott at 174 pounds was a highlight. Olmos led all the way in a 9-4 victory.

No. 23 Matthew Olguin won the best match of the day at 165 pounds, taking a 7-5 victory over No. 20 Wyatt Sheets in extra time.

“Mateo knocking off the No. 4 guy in the country. Matt Olguin at 165 knocking off an All-American, those aren’t easy things to do. Our guys rose to the challenge and they wrestled extremely well,” Pendleton said.

As the only Division 1 wrestling team in the Pacific Northwest, Oregon State is the flagship program in the region. Pendleton wants to do more to fill that role and help the sport grow at all levels. Hosting the top teams in the country is one way to do that and Pendleton has plans for more meets like this in the coming years.

“I love how invested everybody was, how excited the crowds were. I don’t think Oregon State wrestling has seen a reaction like this in a long, long time. For me, it’s bittersweet that I got to do this for a community that’s done so much for me. I’m very thankful for everyone that came out and I wish we could have got the win for them,” Pendleton said.