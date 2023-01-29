OSU wrestling: Oregon State dominates home meet against CSU Bakersfield

The 28th-ranked Oregon State wrestling team dropped just one match in a 43-4 win over CSU Bakersfield on Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

After dropping the opening match at 149 pounds, it was all Beavers (6-5, 2-0 Pac-12) en route to their third-straight win.

Faced with an early deficit at 4-0, Isaiah Crosby (157) made quick work of his bout to take a win by fall to give the team a 6-4 advantage.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Matthew Olguin (165), ranked 21st, won by forfeit.

Mateo Olmos, ranked 24th, won a thriller at 174 to extend the lead. With time expiring, he took down CSU Bakersfield's Albert Urias 3-1.

Ninth-ranked Trey Munoz (184) built a big early lead on the way to a 19-3 tech fall. He opened things up with a 6-1 lead after one behind a pair of takedowns and a two-point near fall.

Jackson McKinney (197) took a win by fall and in the heavyweight bout, Charley Hastriter chalked up a win by major decision, 9-1.

No. 13 Brandon Kaylor fought off Eddie Flores in a closely contested bout at 125. Kaylor grabbed a 2-0 lead and held on for the 3-2 win.

Quick finishes via major decision and fall from Gabe Whisenhunt (133) and No. 25 Cleveland Belton (141) sealed the win.

The Beavers will host Arizona State in a Pac-12 Conference dual at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

Oregon State 43, CSU Bakersfield 4

149: Brown (CSUB) MD Gurr, 16-7

157: Crosby (OSU) FALL Rogers (CSUB)

165: 21 Olguin (OSU) MFF

174: 24 Olmos (OSU) DEC Urias (CSUB), 3-1

184: 7 Munoz (OSU) TF Hansen (CSUB) 19-3

197: McKinney (OSU) FALL Morales (CSUB)

HWT: Hastriter (OSU) MD Andrews (CSUB) 9-1

125: 13 Kaylor (OSU) DEC Flores (CSUB) 3-2

133: Whisenhunt (OSU) MD Richard Sandoval (CSUB) 12-4

141: 25 Belton (OSU) FALL Landin (CSUB)