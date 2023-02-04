Matthew Olguin wanted to wrestle close to home.

So after a senior season in which he went 48-0 and won an individual state championship at Buchanan High in Fresno, California, he chose to begin his collegiate career at Fresno State.

But in the fall of 2020, his sophomore year, Fresno State announced it was dropping wrestling and two other sports due to a drop in revenue caused by the pandemic. Olguin and his teammates on the Bulldogs were left to find new homes.

Olguin quickly found that home at Oregon State. He had visited OSU to take part in a practice session when he was a freshman in high school so he was familiar with the area. Olguin also felt a connection with Oregon State coach Chris Pendleton, who is a native of central California. Olguin went to high school in Fresno, but grew up in Tulare, which is about 45 miles south of the city.

“I entered the transfer portal and started looking where I was going to go next and Oregon State was one of the schools that reached out to me. The staff is West Coast, they’re from California. Coach Pendleton is from Lemoore, which is right there in the Central Valley where I’m from. Lemoore to Tulare is only about 20 minutes so he knows the area. He knows a little bit about how it is down there, so that really drove me towards the program,” Olguin said.

Many wrestlers come from families that are deeply involved in the sport. That was not Olguin’s path. He started wrestling when he was 8 years old after a family friend suggested to his mother that her son might enjoy it. She signed him up and it stuck.

Looking back, he wonders if he would have found his way to the sport if his mother hadn’t had that conversation.

“Nobody in my family was a wrestler,” Olguin said. “I just liked that it’s an individual sport. I control the outcome and whether I win or lose is up to me at the end.”

Last season, Olguin placed third in the Pac-12 Conference tournament and he has picked up the pace this year. He is 17-6 and has climbed to No. 19 in the Intermat rankings at 165 pounds.

One of his best wins of the season came against Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Sheets, who was ranked 20th when Olguin defeated him 7-5 in overtime.

“I feel like I’ve grown even from last year to this year. I’ve bought into the program. What they’ve been trying to get across to us is building a culture here at Oregon State wrestling. Not just a program, but a culture. I feel like that has helped me to buy into the culture, all the things they have us do, preseason, during season. Just trusting in them,” Olguin said.

During practice Olguin works with several different sparring partners but his most regular opponent is Aaron “Mateo” Olmos, who is ranked 22nd at 174 pounds.

Olmos recorded one of the biggest upsets of the season by an Oregon State wrestler when he defeated No. 4 Dustin Plott of Oklahoma State.

“Even though he’s a little bigger, it’s good for me and it’s good for him. For his weight, he’s a real explosive and quick guy,” Olguin said. “Our styles match up for a good match.”

On Sunday, No. 26 Oregon State will host No. 20 Arizona State in a Pac-12 Conference dual at Gill Coliseum.

The meet will feature several matchups between ranked wrestlers, including a bout at 125 pounds between No. 13 Brandon Kaylor of Oregon State and No. 9 Brandon Courtney of ASU.

At 133 pounds, Oregon State’s Jason Shaner, ranked 19th, will face No. 4 Michael McGee.

Two wrestlers in the Beavers’ lineup — Cleveland Belton and Trey Munoz — started their collegiate careers at Arizona State before transferring to Oregon State. Munoz is the Beavers’ highest-ranked wrestler with top-10 rankings in three different polls at 184 pounds.

Belton, who is ranked 23rd at 141 pounds, is slated to face Sun Devils freshman Jesse Vasquez, who is ranked 28th.