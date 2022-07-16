OSU wrestling: National team camp raises expectations for Kaylor, Munoz

Being recruited as a practice partner doesn’t sound like a big honor.

But it is when you are being invited to work out with the senior national team as it prepares for the upcoming world championships.

That is exactly the opportunity which Oregon State wrestlers Trey Munoz and Brandon Kaylor took advantage of during the first week of July in Colorado Springs, Colorado. They attended the senior national team camp and had the chance to learn from the best coaches and wrestlers in the country.

“All the guys on the world team were there,” said Munoz, who will be a redshirt sophomore next year at OSU. “The guys that weren’t on the world team, we were all kind of just helping them prepare.”

It was an eye-opening experience to observe the nation’s top wrestlers prepare for a big meet. The 2022 World Wrestling Championships will be held Sept. 10-18 in Serbia.

The wrestlers watched film, went through drills, lifted weights, and sparred together all week long. They also ate meals as a team and spent time together in the evenings.

“It’s almost like a wake-up call,” Munoz said. “You’re here training at the college room and you’re kind of in your regular team and then you go out to watch these guys and it’s a whole other level of wrestling. … It lets us know there’s still so much to work on as athletes and as people, too.”

Kaylor said the afternoon sparring sessions were a test of courage. The wrestlers were not assigned partners and instead were responsible for finding their own matchups. Kaylor currently weighs about 133 pounds, so he sought out matchups with opponents from 125 pounds up to about 140.

“It was kind of a free-for-all,” Kaylor said. “Did you have the guts to go grab the best guy in the room? … If you could go ask the best guy to wrestle, they’re not going to tell you no.”

As one might expect, he was initially concerned about whether or not he belonged at such an exclusive camp. The first afternoon session confirmed that he did belong.

“I took away that I have a long way to go. I took away that I’m also good enough to be there. I’m able to hang with these top-level guys and even beat some of them while we’re down there,” Kaylor said. “After doing it, competing with the highest level of guys in the world and you see how close you can get to these guys, it is a confidence booster.”

Munoz won the Pac-12 Conference title last season at 184 pounds. Kaylor, who will be a redshirt junior this year, earned All-American status by placing eighth at the NCAA tournament at 125 pounds.

There has been little time off this summer for Munoz and Kaylor. They continue to train on campus in Corvallis and they are also busy helping out at youth wrestling camps throughout the Pacific Northwest. Later this summer both Munoz and Kaylor will travel to San Diego, California, to assist at the camp led by Trey’s father, Mark Munoz, who won a national championship in 2001 wrestling for Oklahoma State.

Both wrestlers have been to the national training center in Colorado Springs before. Munoz attended a youth development camp at the center when he was 13. Kaylor took part in a Greco Roman team camp when he was 17.

But this was the first time training with the senior national team for both.

“I learned a lot about my mentality and how you go about things. Learning from those guys and how they speak, how they carry themselves on and off the mat,” Munoz said. “Those guys carry themselves in a different way. They eat a different way, they just live the wrestling lifestyle. And they just have a different mentality when it comes to that stuff. I learned a lot.”

Kaylor said the experience raised his own expectations for the rest of his career at Oregon State.

“This definitely lit a new fire in me,” Kaylor said. “You have bigger dreams and aspirations than just placing at nationals one time. Why not do it for the next two years? Why not win a national title?”

Earlier this summer, Oregon State rising sophomore Kodiak Stephens joined the Under 20 national team for a camp in preparation to compete at the U20 Pan-American Wrestling Championships. Stephens came away with the gold medal in Greco Roman at 87 kilograms (192 pounds).