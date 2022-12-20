OSU wrestling: Munoz goes 2-0 in first day at National Duals

Trey Munoz, the 13th-ranked wrestler in the nation at 184 lbs., went 2-0 to headline 25th-ranked Oregon State at the National Duals on Monday in New Orleans. The Beavers dropped decisions to No. 7 Iowa State and 14th-ranked Cornell in the two-day competition.

The Mission Viejo, Calif., native defeated the fourth-ranked competitor in an 8-4 decision to start his time in Louisiana. In the second dual against Cornell, Munoz had a technical fall over the Big Red's Evan Canoyer. After a scoreless first period, he raced to a 6-1 lead followed by a 6-2 third for the 12-3 win.

The Beavers will close out 2022 with one more matchup in New Orleans on Tuesday against an opponent to be determined.