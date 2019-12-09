OSU wrestling: Former Beaver Amar Dhesi moves closer to possible trip to Olympics

Former Oregon State wrestler Amar Dhesi, a three-time All-American, is one step closer to the Tokyo Olympics after winning the top heavyweight spot at the Canadian Wrestling Trials in Niagara Falls, Ontario, this weekend.

Dhesi defeated 2016 Rio Olympian Korey Jarvis for the top place at 125 kg, which marked Jarvis' first loss to a Canadian in six years. Dhesi was dominant in the final bouts, winning his matches by technical falls, 11-0 and 10-0.

Dhesi advances to the 2020 Pan-American Olympic qualification tournament, which is set for March 6-9 in Ottawa. Athletes earning a top-two finish at that event will be nominated for Canada's 2020 Olympic Games team.

The Surrey, B.C., native returned as a member of Team Canada since competing at the 2018 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Dhesi is a three-time All-American (2016, 2018, 2019), a two-time Pac-12 Most Outstanding Wrestler (2016, 2018) and was awarded the 2018 Oregon State male athlete of the year. He holds a 99-22 record over his collegiate career.

