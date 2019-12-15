OSU wrestling: Five Beavers place in Reno

RENO, Nev. — Oregon State's wrestling team had four top-five finishes and five wrestlers place Sunday at the Reno Tournament of Champions.

That allowed the Beavers to place fourth in the team standings, 1.5 shy of Grand View for third. Wyoming won the tournament with 155.5 points and Campbell took second with 147.

Colt Doyle earned the highest placement for the Beavers as he finished in second place at 184 pounds. The redshirt junior used a pin and three major decisions to make his way into the first-place bout where he dropped a close 3-1 decision to end his day.

Devan Turner (133) and Grant Willits (141) each earned fourth place in their respective weight class. Turner made it to the semifinals thanks to an early pin (2:36) and a 3-2 decision to stay alive in the championship bracket. The redshirt sophomore collected three takedowns on a 12-2 major decision in the quarterfinal round but would suffer his first defeat of the day in the semis to move into the third-place bout.

Willits started the day off on a good note as he won his first four bouts but lost in the semifinals which also moved him into the third-place match. Willits ultimately fell by decision to Fresno State's Durbin Lloren, 5-3, after a late takedown.