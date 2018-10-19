Oregon State graduate Amar Dhesi is set to become just the 10th wrestler in OSU's history to compete on a world stage at the 2018 World Championships held in Budapest, Hungary beginning on Saturday.
The 125 kg freestyle qualification and semifinal rounds begin on Saturday, and you can follow the action via the live results or the live stream.
Dhesi received a first round bye and will wrestle Zhiwei Deng of China in the second round. Should Dhesi win his match, he would most likely face Nick Gwiazdowski of the United States in the quarterfinal round.
This is Dhesi's first appearance for the Canadian senior world team which has totaled 56 medals at the world championships since the tournament's inception in 1904.
Dhesi graduated from Oregon State in the spring as one of the most decorated wrestlers in the programs history. He capped of his 2018 campaign with his second NCAA All-American award after placing 3rd at the 2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships. He is a two-time Pac-12 Conference champion, and was twice named the tournament's most outstanding wrestler.
The Surrey, B.C. native holds an 84-19 overall record in his collegiate career and sits among the leaders for career wins, pins and winning percentage in OSU history.