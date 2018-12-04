Two-time All-American heavyweight Amar Dhesi is returning to the Oregon State wrestling program as announced by head coach Jim Zalesky on Tuesday.
Dhesi returns to Oregon State after taking the first quarter off of school to train for the 2018 World Wrestling Championships which were held in Budapest, Hungary in October. He will rejoin his collegiate teammates in Corvallis for the second quarter at OSU and compete in his final year of NCAA eligibility.
The two-time Pac-12 Champion recorded a third place finish at the 2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland, the highest placing for an Oregon State wrestler since 1998.
Dhesi, who is from Surrey, B.C., returns to Corvallis with an 84-19 career record after tying for a team-high in wins last season with 25. Dhesi currently sits in the top 50 in the OSU record books for career pins (21) and career winning percentage (.816).