PITTSBURGH — Amar Dhesi won the final match of his Oregon State career and took home fifth place at the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.
Dhesi controlled the heavyweight match from start to finish, earning a 5-2 decision over No. 10-seed Youssif Hemida of Maryland. Dhesi finishes his career with a 99-22 record and as a three-time All-American and three-time Pac-12 champion.
Dhesi lost in the consolation semifinals to No. 4 Jordan Wood (Lehigh) by a 7-3 decision putting him in the 5th place match on Saturday afternoon.
Redshirt-senior 125-pounder Ronnie Bresser earned his second consecutive All-American honor after taking eighth place in his bracket. Bresser ends his season 26-4 after dropping a 7-4 decision to Michigan State’s RayVon Foley.
Bresser concludes his career at Oregon State with 116 wins to just 26 losses. The three-time Pac-12 champion sits in the OSU record books for career pins, career wins and career win percentage.