PITTSBURGH — The Oregon State University wrestling team again has two All-Americans in Ronnie Bresser and Amar Dhesi as the pair survived the second day of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Friday.
After two days of competition the Beavers are in 18th place in the team standing with 27.0 points. Penn State still leads all schools with 120.5 points.
No. 4 seed Ronnie Bresser (26-3) is a two-time All-American after winning his match in the consolation round after failing to advance to the semifinal round earlier in the day. Bresser defeated North Dakota State’s Brent Fleetwood 5-3 in the first sudden victory period to land All-American honors.
Bresser will now face No. 9-seed RayVon Foley of Michigan State for seventh place on Saturday Morning.
Heavyweight Amar Dhesi lost his quarterfinal match to No. 3-seed Gable Steveson (Minnesota) by major decision, but bounced back in the consolation bracket to secure his third All-American honor.
Dhesi (14-2) is still in the hunt for a third-place finish after consecutive wins in the consolation bracket. He used a 13-3 major decision over Ian Butterbrodt (Brown) to secure All-American status, before rattling off a first-period pin against No. 7-seed Trent Hilger (Wisconsin) in the consolation quarterfinals.
Dhesi will battle No. 4-seed Jordan Wood (Lehigh) for the right to wrestle for third on Saturday.
The only other Oregon State wrestler on the mats on the second day was 141-pounder Grant Willits. He fell to No. 16 Chad Red (Nebraska) during the morning session, and finishes his redshirt freshman campaign with an overall record of 18-9.