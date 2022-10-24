OSU wrestling: Competition is tough for a spot in the lineup

Oregon State wrestling coach Chris Pendleton doesn’t know who will be in the team’s lineup when the Beavers open their season at Lehigh on Nov. 5.

The lineup will be determined on Friday night at what is expected to be a highly competitive Orange & Black meet.

“That will start determining our first round of starters and there’s a lot of weights I can’t tell you who’s going to be the guy who’s going to represent Oregon State, but I can tell you that whoever comes out of the fire is going to be pretty dang tough,” Pendleton said at the team’s preseason media day.

Oregon State had four All-Americans last season: Brandon Kaylor (125 pounds), Devan Turner (133), Grant Willits (141) and Hunter Willits (157). Three of those four graduated leaving Kaylor as the only returning All-American. He is joined by reigning 184-pound Pac-12 champion Trey Munoz and NCAA tournament qualifier Matthew Olguin. Ryan Reyes, who took second place at the Pac-12 meet at 197 pounds and was an alternate at the NCAA tournament, also returns.

Even for those returners, however, a place in the opening day lineup will have to be earned. Kaylor said he enjoys the competition and he knows it is building a stronger team.

“Most people think you might get one good guy per weight class. But when you have the depth that we have — two, three four per weight class — it elevates you more than anything. It’s competitive in the room and it pushes you out on the mat when you are competing, as well,” Kaylor said. “So it’s quite the difference this year to years past having those extra guys in the room.”

Oregon State enters the season ranked 23rd in the InterMat Wrestling preseason tournament poll. Munoz is ranked sixth nationally at 184 pounds and Kaylor is ranked seventh at 125.

Munoz said winning a Pac-12 title definitely builds confidence, but belief really comes from preparation.

“It’s just becoming the best version of myself that I can become. I feel like I’m in continual process of refining my technique and my wrestling skills and all that kind of stuff, so yeah, it’s a big confidence booster but also, when I step out there on the mat it’s really reassuring to know that I’ve done all the work,” Munoz said.

Oregon State brought in transfer Triston Lara from Northern Iowa. He qualified for the NCAA tournament in the 2020-21 season at 149 pounds. The roster also includes freshmen Isaiah Anderson (197 pounds), Chase DeBlaere (141/149 pounds), Damion Elliott (133 pounds), Austin Scott (157 pounds), Nash Singleton (133/141 pounds), Noah Tolentino (149 pounds) and Gabe Whisenhunt (125/133 pounds).

Whisenhunt was a four-time 5A state champion at Crescent Valley High. He joins former high school teammate Hunter Eveland on the OSU roster.

Oregon State opens its schedule with road meets at Lehigh, Army. The Beavers will host Linfield and Clackamas Community College for a three-team meet on Nov. 13.

The highlights of the regular season include a road dual at Penn State on Dec. 11 and a home meet against Oklahoma State on Jan. 8. Oklahoma State, which has won five NCAA championships under coach John Smith, is Pendleton’s alma mater.

“Bringing teams like Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Stanford, and having a strong home schedule will, I hope, energize everybody and get ‘em out here to Gill because we’ve got some really exciting things happening,” Pendleton said. “John Smith is still my mentor, still a guy that I turn to for advice. He made it very clear to me when I got this job that I had a responsibility to help grow wrestling.”

The Oklahoma State meet will be broadcast on Pac-12 Oregon, as will Oregon State's home dual against Arizona State on Feb. 5.