LAS VEGAS — Oregon State’s Ronnie Bresser finished second at 125 pounds at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational on Saturday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
OSU’s Hunter Willits finished eighth at 157 pounds.
Bresser, who is ranked No. 3 nationally, took on No. 5 Sean Russell from Minnesota in the semifinals to begin the day. It was a tight match all the way through that saw Bresser win by decision, 2-1.
Bresser faced Northwestern’s Sebastian Rivera In the finals and it went to extra time. Bresser got the first takedown of the match, but Rivera responded with an escape and takedown of his own for a 3-2 lead in the third period. Bresser got his escape forcing the match to sudden victory, where it was No. 2-ranked Rivera who came out of a lengthy scramble on top.
The second place finish for Bresser was the highest placing at the Cliff Keen in his career. He currently sits at 98 career wins at Oregon State.