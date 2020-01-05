OSU wrestling: Beavers win at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A fast start was all the Beavers needed as Oregon State never looked back and collected a 21-15 wrestling victory at No. 22 Michigan on Sunday afternoon.
Oregon State was victorious in six of its 10 matches as the Beavers racked up five decisions as a team. The Beavers ended the dual with a total of 10 takedowns and eighteen escapes in the annual edition of the Joe Wells Classic.
There were four bouts (125, 141, 157, 197) that featured wrestlers ranked in the top 30 of their weight class and Oregon State earned victories in two of the four matches.
Brandon Kaylor returned to the lineup after three weeks and represented OSU in the first bout of the afternoon as the sophomore dropped his first major decision of the season to Michigan's Jack Medley, 11-0.
From there, the Beavers won three straight matches starting with redshirt junior Devan Turner taking his bout by forfeit at 133 pounds for six quick team points.
Grant Willits helped extend the early lead with a 6-5 decision over No. 9 Cole Mattin in the 141-pound match. Willits helped ice the match with a third-period ride out and a late takedown which brought the team score to 9-4 OSU.
In the 149-pound match, Lane Stigall kept things rolling with a 5-2 decision over Michigan's Nick Freeman. Stigall's victory included a riding time point and two takedowns which out OSU up 12-4.
Logan Meek dropped an 11-5 decision to No. 9 Will Lewan at 157, bringing the score to 12-7 with five matches remaining.
The Beavers responded once again as Aaron Olmos helped control his bout at 165 pounds by riding out in the second period and also picking up a late takedown to hold on for a 5-2 decision. Jackson McKinney lost a 12-3 major decision to Max Maylor.
In one of the most anticipated bouts of the match, Beavers senior Colt Doyle (184) took on Michigan's Bobby Striggow. Doyle got off to a fast start and used a 5-0 advantage in the second period to earn his victory. With over five minutes of riding time on his side, Doyle picked up the 8-2 decision and extended the Beavers' lead to 18-11 with two bouts remaining.
With the Beavers clinging to a lead, a crucial match by J.J. Dixon (197) helped seal the team victory as a 4-3 decision proved to be enough. A pair of takedowns and a late escape gave Dixon his eighth win of the season.
Heading into the heavyweight bout, the Beavers led 21-11. Jamarcus Grant battled No. 3 Mason Parris to close out the dual. Parris used a big first-period to build up a lead and would end the afternoon by collecting a 15-5 major decision over Grant.