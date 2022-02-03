OSU wrestling: Beavers to host Cal Poly on Senior Night

Oregon State wrestling coach Chris Pendleton wanted a better result last week when the Beavers traveled to face 12th-ranked Arizona State.

The Beavers came away with four victories, but Pendleton was aiming higher.

“We got some wins but didn’t get the wins that we wanted. That was where we were a little disappointed. Obviously, they’ve got all-Americans up and down the lineup. We were hoping to start making a name for ourselves by beating a couple of those guys,” Pendleton said.

Despite that disappointment, it is the perfect time of year to face one of Oregon State’s primary conference rivals. The Pac-12 tournament is just over a month away and Pendleton is anxious to start shifting the team’s focus from the regular season to the postseason.

“I love the preparation for the postseason, the psychology of it. I love breaking down the fine-tuning and we got a lot of really good information out of that match on what we need to work on and where we need to go,” Pendleton said.

This week’s home dual against Cal Poly will serve a similar purpose. This is the Beavers’ final home meet of the season and it is an opportunity to compete against opponents they will see again at the conference tournament.

The Beavers’ expected lineup for the meet includes eight wrestlers who are currently ranked in the top 30 nationally: No. 16 Brandon Kaylor (125 pounds), No. 12 Devan Turner (133), No. 14 Grant Willits (141), No. 28 Cory Crooks (149), No. 15 Hunter Willits (157), No. 27 Mateo Olmos (174), No. 12 Trey Munoz (184) and No. 9 Gary Traub (heavyweight).

Cal Poly has six ranked wrestlers, including three who are in the top 10: No. 1 Evan Wick (165), No. 5 Bernie Truax (184) and No. 8 Adam Kemp (174).

“A great, well-coached team that has multiple highly ranked individuals up and down their lineup,” Pendleton said of Cal Poly. “I know we’re going to be in some dogfights.”

After this meet, the Beavers have one last regular season road trip. Oregon State will compete at Cal State Bakersfield on Feb. 19 and at Stanford on Feb. 20. The team will then turn its full attention to getting ready for the Pac-12 tournament.

“We wrestled one of the toughest schedules in the country. We’ve hit multiple top-10 teams, we’ve gone to some of the toughest tournaments that we could possibly go to, so I feel very confident in what we’ve one all year,” Pendleton said.

Looking over the season, Pendleton said one of his favorite statistics to track is upsets. The coach said Oregon State wrestlers have won about 26 matches this season in which they were a true underdog.

“That just shows me, we’re getting better and that’s what I like to see,” Pendleton said.

The match against Cal Poly is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as the team’s seniors will be honored before matches begin. The meet will be televised on Pac-12 Oregon.

