The Oregon State wrestling team won seven of 10 matches Saturday night to take a 20-10 victory over Wyoming in a dual meet at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers won the first five matches of the meet, which started with the 165-pound division. Matthew Olguin, ranked 18th, started off with a 6-3 win over Cole Moody. Mateo Olmos, ranked 19th at 174, followed with an 8-3 victory over Hayden Lieb. This was Olguin's fourth straight win while Olmost has won five in a row.

At 184, seventh-ranked Trey Munoz improved his dual meet record to 10-0 with a 6-3 win over Quayin Short.

Jackson McKinney wrestled for the 11th time this season, and extended the OSU lead to 12-0 with a 7-5 decision over Wyoming’s Tyce Raddon at 197. McKinney is 5-1 in dual matches this season.

Heavyweight J.J. Dixon capped the string with a 12-3 major decision over Terren Swartz. Dixon picked up a pair of four-point near falls. The first came in the second period, bringing the OSU crowd to its feet. His second came as time expired in the third, and coupled with riding time, gave him the 9-point victory. That gave the Beavers a 16-0 lead at the midpoint of the dual.

Wyoming got on the board with a major decision at 125. Oregon State's Jason Shaner, ranked 19th at 133, responded with an 11-8 decision over Garrett Ricks.

Riley Gurr then put the match out of reach with a 9-4 decision over Chase Zollman at 149. The Beavers were deducted two team points during the bout, giving OSU a 20-7 lead after the ninth matchup of the night.

This is Oregon State's second straight win over Wyoming. The Beavers took a 22-12 win last season in Laramie.

Oregon State will face Cal Poly at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in San Luis Obispo, California.

Oregon State 20, Wyoming 10

165: #18 Matthew Olguin (OSU) DEC Cole Moody (WYO) 6-3

174: #19 Mateo Olmos (OSU) DEC Hayden Lieb (WYO) 8-3

184: #7 Trey Munoz (OSU) DEC Quayin Short (WYO) 6-3

197: Jackson McKinney (OSU) DEC Tyce Raddon (WYO) 7-5

HWT: J.J. Dixon (OSU) MD Terren Swartz (WYO) 12-3

125: #18 Jore Volk (WYO) MD Caleb Coyle (OSU) 10-1

133: #19 Jason Shaner (OSU) DEC Garrett Ricks (WYO) 11-8

141: Job Greenwood (WYO) DEC #15 Cleveland Belton (OSU) 8-6

149: Riley Gurr (OSU) DEC Chase Zollman (WYO) 9-4

157: #11 Jacob Wright (WYO) DEC Isaiah Crosby (OSU) 6-4

Note: Oregon State was deducted two team points during Gurr’s bout at 149